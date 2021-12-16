Jozsef Piri was arrested as he left a Naples, Florida Publix.

VERMONT, USA — Vermont State Police say a Florida doctor has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Boston delivery truck driver in southern Vermont more than two years ago.

Forty-nine-year-old Jozsef Piri, of Naples, Florida, was arrested Thursday in the death of 44-year-old Roberto Fonseca-Rivera.

Fonseca-Rivera was found dead in the produce truck he was driving on Route 103 in Rockingham.

Police say the men didn't know each other.

Piri was living in Connecticut, returning home from his Vermont property when he was driving in front of the truck just before the shooting, police explain.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says its detectives worked with Vermont State Police to arrest Piri.

He was arrested Thursday as he left a Publix in Naples.

According to WINK News, Jozsef Piri, M.D., FACP, is listed online as board-certified in internal medicine and specializes in various aspects of primary care for adults and geriatrics.

Piri is set to be arraigned in Vermont, pending being extradited from Florida. It has not been scheduled yet, according to authorities.

It wasn't immediately known if he's being represented by an attorney.