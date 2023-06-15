"The United States received information from the U.S. Marshal that Carman died on or about June 15, 2023," said a federal filing.

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Nathan Carman has died awaiting trial for his mother's death in 2016 fishing trip off New England, prosecutors say.

A filing from federal prosecutors said "The United States received information from the U.S. Marshal that Carman died on or about June 15, 2023. Dismissal of the charges against Carman is thus appropriate."

He was expected to go on trial in the fall.

Carman, who lived in Vernon, Vermont, was arrested on May 10, 2022. Officials charged him with eight counts in the 2016 murder of his mother, Linda Carman, on the high seas.

The eight-count indictment released in federal court in Burlington last year also said Carman shot and killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 as part of an effort to defraud insurance companies. He was not charged with that killing.

"The indictment alleges that both killings were part of a scheme to obtain money and property from the estate of John Chakalos and related family trusts. The indictment further alleges Carman attempted to defraud the company that insured his fishing boat," officials said in a release.

If convicted of murder on the high seas, Carman faces mandatory life imprisonment. The fraud charges each carry a potential penalty of up to 30 years of imprisonment.

Nathan Carman and his mother, 54-year-old Linda Carman, of Middletown, left on a fishing trip from Ram's Point Marina in Point Judith, Rhode Island on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Nathan Carman was found alone in a life raft eight days later. His mother is presumed dead.

In 2019, a judge has found Nathan Carman's insurance policy did not cover the sinking of his boat.

Chaklos was killed in his Windsor home in 2013. Officials said that Carman killed his grandfather, who owned real estate and nursing homes, with a rifle that has not been recovered. Chaklos left his $29 million estate to his daughters, including Linda. Carman stands to inherit his mother's share of the estate since she died. Carman's aunts were unsuccessful in court in having the court remove him as a beneficiary in New Hampshire, but the case is still ongoing.

This is a developing story

