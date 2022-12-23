2 New Jersey teens arrested in Post University basketball player's death

Both teens were charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses in the death of 20-year-old Philip Urban.

TRENTON, N.J. — Two teens from New Jersey have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a basketball player for Post University in Waterbury.

A 16-year-old boy from Pennington, N.J. and a 17-year-old boy from Hopewell, N.J. were taken into custody Friday afternoon, according to the Office of the Mercer County Prosecutor.

Both teens were charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses in the death of 20-year-old Philip Urban.

Police were called to the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve off of Harbourton-Woodsville Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Police found Urban slumped over in the driver's seat of a car parked on a trail. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed that the teens intended to rob marijuana from Urban. Police believe he was lured to the graven entrance to the nature preserve where he was robbed, and then shot and killed.

Urban was in his first year at Post University.

Post University CEO and President John Hopkins said in a statement this week that the university’s community is “heartbroken” to learn of Urban’s death.

“As a member of the Men’s basketball team and a Business Administration major, Philip modeled the attributes of leadership, commitment and hard work on the court and in the classroom,” he said. “We hope that his family, friends and those affected by his passing will find strength during this extremely difficult time.”

