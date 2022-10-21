Officials investigating deadly plane crash in Keene, NH

KEENE, N.H. — Story via Boston 25 News (WFXT)
Officials are investigating a deadly plane crash that happened in the city of Keene, N.H., Friday night.
The crash took place near the Hope Chapel, shortly before 7 p.m., according to officials.
The plane struck a multi-family building near the Keene Airport, according to a post on the City of Keene’s Facebook page. “Unfortunately those on the plane have perished,” the post continued. No one from the multi-unit building was injured, according to the city.
Flames could be seen coming from the building shortly after the crash.
“It felt like I was standing by a bonfire, that’s how hot. I could already feel it,” said Scott Gauthier who lives in the multi-unit building.
The FAA says the plane that crashed is a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra.
Both the FAA and the NTSB are investigating the crash.
