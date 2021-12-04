Massachusetts health officials announce state's first confirmed omicron case

The individual is a woman in her 20s who traveled out of state, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Saturday.

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Saturday that it has detected the state's first COVID-19 case with the omicron variant using genetic sequencing.

The individual is a woman in her 20s who traveled out of state, officials said. She is fully vaccinated, has experienced mild symptoms, and did not require hospitalization.

Several COVID cases of the omicron variant have also been detected in New York state. As of Dec. 2, five cases of the omicron variant have been detected in New York, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday that even though the omicron variant has not been detected yet in his state, he's assuming it's already here.

“To say we are the lowest in the region gives no comfort at all,” Lamont said.

He said, however, that people should not panic because the tools the state already has in place will continue to work in the fight against COVID-19: distancing, masks and vaccines.

“The boosters are probably going to provide us with enough protection given that we don’t have alternatives right now," Dr. Howard Forman of the Yale School of Medicine said.

