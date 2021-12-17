x
Radio City Rockettes cancel remaining Christmas shows in NYC due to COVID

The Radio City Rockettes are canceling the rest of its Christmas Spectacular shows for the season, the group announced Friday.
Credit: AP
People stand in front of Radio City Music Hall after cancellations of The Rockettes performance due to COVID-19 cases on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in New York. New York City had been mostly spared the worst of the big surge in COVID-19 cases that has taken place across the northeastern and midwestern U.S. since Thanksgiving, but the situation has been changing rapidly in recent days. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK — A New York City tradition is closing its doors early due to "increasing challenge from the pandemic."

The Radio City Rockettes has canceled the rest of its Christmas Spectacular shows for the season, the group announced on social media on Friday.

Over the past seven weeks, they said they performed more than 100 shows for hundreds of thousands of guests and fans at Radio City Music Hall.

All tickets for the impacted shows will be fully refunded at the point of purchase, the group said.

"We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022."

The Rockettes and Broadway theaters across New York City have had to cancel shows due COVID outbreaks among cast members, the Associated Press reports.

