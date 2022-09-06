2 people rescued after being trapped inside chocolate tank at Lancaster County candy factory

Fire crews were dispatched to rescue the people trapped in a tank at Mars M&M Chocolates at about 1:51 p.m., according to dispatch accounts.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Two people were rescued after falling inside a chocolate tank at the Mars M&M chocolates facility on Thursday afternoon.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the factory in the 200 block of S. Brown Street in Elizabethtown around 1:50 p.m. on June 9.

The details of the incident aren't known, and how the two people got trapped inside the tank is unclear, but both people have been rescued and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

A Mars Wrigley spokesperson gave the following statement: