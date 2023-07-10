Farmington man dies at RI beach: Officials

His cause of death is still being investigated.

WESTERLY, R.I. — A Farmington man died after his body was pulled from the water at a Rhode Island beach over the weekend, according to officials.

Frank Sievel, 74, of Farmington, Conn., was pulled from the ocean at Misquamicut State Beach midday Friday, according to Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella.

Sievel was unresponsive as lifeguards pulled him out of the water. Life-saving measures were given before he was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear if he drowned or suffered a medical issue; officials are still investigating the cause of death.

Rhode Island's Department of Environmental Management also responded to the scene.

