Rhode Island man sentenced to prison for sex trafficking

BOSTON — A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for sex trafficking several victims around the country, including in Connecticut, according to the District of Massachusetts U.S. Attorney's Office.

Ronald Hall, 48, of Woonsocket, R.I., was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in August to four counts of sex trafficking and one count of transportation with intent to engage in prostitution.

“Mr. Hall is a predator driven by high profits and low risks. He targeted and exploited five vulnerable victims with substance use disorder – utilizing addiction and false promises of good earnings for recruitment – and then used extreme violence, threats and isolation to create a climate of fear from which he could maintain control and exploit them for his own profit,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

From 2010 to 2019, Hall trafficked five victims between Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Nevada, to engage in prostitution, according to the District Attorney.

He targeted and recruited victims who had a substance use disorder, using "false promises" of good payment and drugs.

“This sentence is a victory for justice and for the trafficked victims of Mr. Hall who were ruthlessly exploited for criminal purposes and profit,” said Matthew B. Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England. “We hope that this sentence can serve as some form of closure to allow Hall’s victims to begin to recover their lives from the devastation that he inflicted on them."

Hall has also been ordered to pay restitution, and that amount will be determined later.

