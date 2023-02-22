Law enforcement took a 19-year-old man into custody.

PINE HILLS, Fla. — Two people, including a journalist and child, died following a shooting Wednesday near where a homicide investigation was ongoing in an Orlando suburb, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

A 19-year-old, identified Keith Moses, was taken into custody, according to the sheriff.

During an evening news conference, Mina said a Spectrum News 13 crew was at the scene of the earlier crime on Hialeah Street when a gunman pulled up and opened fire. The news crew, said to be a reporter and photographer, were covering a story involving a woman who died earlier in the day.

Deputies arrived to find both journalists shot, Mina said. They were transported to nearby hospitals where one of the news employees died from their injuries.

The Central Florida outlet has not yet released the names of the journalists involved in the shooting.

A block away on Harrington Street, deputies also found another woman and her 9-year-old daughter struck by gunfire inside a home. The 9-year-old was later pronounced dead at the dead at the hospital, Mina said during the news conference.

Spectrum News 13 reports both shootings happened just after 4 p.m.

#Breaking — A Spectrum News 13 reporter and photographer were shot at the scene of a homicide investigation. One has died, according to the sheriff. https://t.co/xMCKBfUlO1 — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) February 23, 2023

Moses was detained in connection to the shootings, Mina said. The sheriff's office believes he is responsible for the shootings on Hialeah and Harrington streets. Moses was formally charged in the murder that happened Wednesday morning and authorities expect additional charges for the evening shooting.

"I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners," Mina said. "I work closely with all of you and know many of you and know the very difficult job that you do and also the very important job that you do for our community and for law enforcement.