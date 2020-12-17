x
SpaceX plans final launch of year Thursday morning

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry a secret satellite.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: SpaceX has called a hold of its scheduled 9:45 a.m. launch. The window for liftoff is open until noon.

SpaceX is hoping for a green light Thursday morning for its 31st and final launch of 2020. 

The company is launching a secret satellite into orbit for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office Thursday morning. 

The company has a three-hour launch window starting at 9 a.m. from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Just before 8 a.m., SpaceX said its launch is targeted for 9:45 a.m. EST.

As of Wednesday night, SpaceX said the weather was 70% favorable.  The U.S. Space Force says the biggest concerns for launch are liftoff winds or thick clouds. If either of those force a scrub today, there is a backup window tomorrow morning

The launch isn't just the 31st launch for SpaceX, it's also the third Falcon 9 to fly in a little over a week! On December 6, SpaceX carried an upgraded cargo Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station, then launched a new satellite for Sirius XM on Sunday. 

