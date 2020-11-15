x
St. Cloud Police: 5-year-old child dies from gunshot wound

Officers arrested a 35-year-old man on potential charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and negligent storage of a firearm.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department says a 5-year-child died from a gunshot wound on Friday.

According to a news release, officers responded shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, to the St. Cloud Hospital on a report of a 5-year-old child "who was deceased from a gunshot wound which he sustained at a different location."

Police say they later learned it happened at a home in the 800 block of 10th Avenue North in St. Cloud. 

Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.

Officers arrested a 35-year-old man from Chicago, on potential charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and negligent storage of a firearm, according to the news release.

The man is being held at the Stearns County Jail.

St. Cloud Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the case.

