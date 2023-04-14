Troopers fatally shooting Hartford man near MGM Springfield 'lawful': Mass. District Attorney

When one trooper announced he was using his taser, Tisdol turned to that trooper and fired his firearm, according to investigators.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass — The investigation into the death of a Hartford man shot by state police troopers in Springfield, Mass., was completed and the Hampden County District Attorney concluded that the actions the troopers took were "lawful."

The District Attorney's office, which released the findings on Friday, also released body cam footage of the shooting.

William Tisdol was killed in the nearly morning hours of Feb. 25 during a confrontation with Springfield police. The state's Gaming Enforcement Unit was called to MGM Springfield for a report of a confrontation inside, where Tisdol allegedly threatened to shoot someone at a gaming table.

Police confronted Tisdol as he was leaving the casino. He ran as troopers shouted commands for him to stop and remove his hands from his pocket, the DA office said.

When one trooper announced he was using his taser, Tisdol turned to that trooper and fired his firearm, according to investigators. That trooper and another fired back at Tisdol.

In the released body cam video, a trooper is heard saying Tisdol was hit "a couple times." Also, Tisdol is heard telling troopers he did not have a gun and saying "I'm dying."

He was later pronounced dead at Baystate Medical Center. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Tisdol was shot in the chest.

"This investigation into the death of Mr. William Tisdol has followed this same protocol and concludes that the troopers acted in the lawful exercise of their duties and used only necessary and reasonable force in both self-defense and defense of others," the DA's office said in a statement.

"Mr. Tisdol’s actions dictated the course of events and the reasonable and necessary use of lethal force by the troopers. There is clear and copious evidence that Mr. Tisdol accessed, pointed, and fired his gun at troopers," Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said.

