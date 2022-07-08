Wildcat roller coaster at Hersheypark will close July 31

The park announced the decision to shut down the 3,100-foot wooden roller coaster Friday on Facebook.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Note: The video is from May 25.

Hersheypark announced Friday that it will lose down one of its wooden roller coasters at the end of the month.

The Wildcat, a 3,100-foot wooden roller coaster located on the outer corner of the park near Hersheypark Drive, will make its final run on July 31, the park said on social media Friday.

The park hinted at plans to replace the ride with another attraction, and said additional details will be forthcoming.

"Any suggestions on what we could do with 3,100 feet of wooden track?" the park cryptically asked in its Facebook post. "Stay tuned for details later this year."

The Wildcat opened in Hersheypark on May 26, 1996. Manufactured by Great Coasters International, it takes riders up a 90-foot hill before taking them on a curved first drop at speeds of 45 mph before whirling them around several other curves and drops over the span of 1 minute, 15 seconds.

Once the anchor attraction of Hersheypark's Midway America area, the Wildcat will be shut down for good when the park closes at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.

Fans of the roller coaster are encouraged to visit Hersheypark for one final ride before then.