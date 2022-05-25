Wood-n-Tap to open new location outside Connecticut

There are nine Wood-n-Tap restaurants located in Connecticut.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A popular Connecticut restaurant is expanding beyond state borders.

Wood-n-Tap will be opening its first out-of-state establishment in West Springfield, Mass. later this year.

The expansion comes as the Hartford Restaurant group celebrates the first location Wood-n-Tap in Hartford, which opened 20 years ago.

The restaurant will be on 955 Riverdale Street in West Springfield. There will be indoor seating for 300 people, as well as a 2,800 square foot patio, seating 120 people.

“This has been a tough couple of years with COVID but thanks to our guests and friends and family and staff, we were able to pivot our business, make it through the crisis and now can take on this kind of expansion,” said

Wood-n-Tap co-founder and co-president Phil Barnett. “This is an opportunity we could not pass up, and can’t wait to bring the best of the Wood-n-Tap experience to another state.

