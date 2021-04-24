Reports of a gas leak in Glastonbury

A strong smell of gas in one apartment complex.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A call to Glastonbury police came in early this morning just before 6, after a person reported a strong smell of gas coming from their apartment.

Police and firefighters arrived on the scene of Glastonbury Place Apartments to turn off the gas and evacuate a number of residents.

The fire chief said that someone left their stove on which left a strong smell of gas.

There are no injuries reported. The gas company is in the process of turning everything back on.

This is a developing story.

