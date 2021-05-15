Shaq seen at a restaurant in New London

NBA icon, Shaquille O'Neal was seen here in Connecticut at Tony D's Restaurant.

NEW LONDON, Connecticut — Shaquille O'Neil is here in Connecticut!

He was spotted at Tony D's Restaurant in New London on Friday. He stopped by for lunch.

The restaurant shared a photo of the former NBA player to their Facebook page with members of their staff, thanking Shaq for stopping by.

Serving lunch to NBA hall of famer, Shaquille O' Neal, on a casual Friday afternooon was a pleasent surprise to say the least! Thanks Shaq for stopping by, I guess you could call today a Shaq Attack!!! Posted by Tony D's Restaurant on Friday, May 14, 2021

