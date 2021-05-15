Shaq seen at a restaurant in New London

NEW LONDON, Connecticut — Shaquille O'Neil is here in Connecticut!
He was spotted at Tony D's Restaurant in New London on Friday. He stopped by for lunch.
The restaurant shared a photo of the former NBA player to their Facebook page with members of their staff, thanking Shaq for stopping by.
