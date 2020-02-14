Silver Alert issued for missing teenager from Plymouth

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Police said that Cheridan Donahue-Johnson was last seen getting off a school bus on Prospect Street wearing a black hoodie with the text "girl power" and "Love" on it.
Donahue-Johnson may be in Bristol or Manchester.
She is 5'2" with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 860-589-7779.
Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger