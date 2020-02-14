x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

news

Silver Alert issued for missing teenager from Plymouth

It is suspected that Cheridan may be in Bristol or Manchester.
Credit: Plymouth CT Police Department

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 15-year-old girl. 

Police said that Cheridan Donahue-Johnson was last seen getting off a school bus on Prospect Street wearing a black hoodie with the text "girl power" and "Love" on it. 

Donahue-Johnson may be in Bristol or Manchester. 

She is 5'2" with blue eyes and brown hair. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 860-589-7779. 

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger