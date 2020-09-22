How attached are you to your smartphone?

Participants of a commissioned survey said they would forgo coffee, alcohol, and some said they would give up their dog for a month to keep their phones

HARTFORD, Conn — Would you give up your dog for a month to keep your smartphone?

A recently commissioned survey for the text messaging service Simple Texting showed that 40% of those surveyed would do just that.

The survey asked participants what they would give up for a month so they would keep their phones.

Of the participants, 44% said they would rather be separated from their significant other for a month than give up their phone, 72% would rather be separated from alcohol for a month than go phone-free; 64% said they would forego coffee.

There wasn’t a big difference between those who identify as men and those who identify as millennials as to how many would go without sex for a month (60% men and 56% of millennials respectively) to keep their phones in their hand.

Web services also took a hit, but one wonders what respondents would do on their phones during the time.

Netflix topped the shortlist. Of the participants, 70% said they would probably watch ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things” on the set-top box; 41% would ditch Cardi B, (but maybe they’d listen someplace else); and 60% will miss out on Instagram’s #photooftheday. But don’t cry, they’ll make more.

In one of the most surprising things on the survey, and probably good news to service providers, 55% of respondents said they would pay up to $500 to keep their phone for a month.