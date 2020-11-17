x
SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX's newly launched capsule with four astronauts has arrived at the International Space Station. 

The Dragon capsule pulled up and docked late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely automated flight from Florida. This is the second astronaut mission for SpaceX. 

But it's the first time Elon Musk's company delivered a crew for a full six-month stay. 

The three Americans and one Japanese astronaut will remain at the orbiting lab until their replacements arrive next spring on another Dragon. 

They gave a tour of their capsule Monday, and first-time space flyer Victor Glover was presented his gold astronaut pin.