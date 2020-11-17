SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station

The Dragon capsule pulled up and docked late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely automated flight from Florida.

The Dragon capsule pulled up and docked late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely automated flight from Florida. This is the second astronaut mission for SpaceX.

But it's the first time Elon Musk's company delivered a crew for a full six-month stay.

The three Americans and one Japanese astronaut will remain at the orbiting lab until their replacements arrive next spring on another Dragon.