Jury in Alex Jones trial back for third day of deliberations

WATERBURY, Conn. — Jurors continue to deliberate today in the Alex Jones defamation trial.

The judge has called this jury conscientious several times, something that was demonstrated after their first full day of deliberations last week in Waterbury.

Beginning last Thursday, deliberations happened for less than an hour as the day was mostly packed with closing statements from the families' lawyers and Jones' lawyer, Norm Pattis.

On Friday, the jury returned with a request for a dry-erase easel, markers, an eraser and a copy of the jury charge, instructions needed to decide. The request took several hours due to the instructions being nearly 30 pages long.

They also asked to see a picture of David Wheeler and William Aldenberg. Wheeler is the father of Ben Wheeler and said he was the target of a conspiracy that he and Aldenberg were the same person. Aldenberg is an FBI agent who is also a plaintiff in the case.

In the end, the jury decided they did not need the request fulfilled after all.

The plaintiffs' attorney, Jim Bergenn, said it was a good sign that the jury is doing their due diligence.

"The fact that they’re asking means they really want to do it right and this is where you get into the real fights between the jurors," Bergenn said.

The jurors will be deciding whether or not Jones should pay punitive damages, which are limited to attorney's fees and costs, or if the families should also receive compensatory damages, which does not have a monetary cap.

The jurors will also award different amounts of money to each of the 15 plaintiffs in the case, deciding if each person gets the same amount or if certain families deserve more than others.

Jones was already found liable for calling the Sandy Hook shooting a hoax on his Infowars show.

A separate defamation trial over the summer ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million to the Lewis family, who lost their son Jesse in the shooting.

A third similar suit, out of Texas, is awaiting trial.

The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting took away the lives of 20 students and six educators.

