Following another day of emotional testimony from Sandy Hook families, Alex Jones trial continues

The session is expected to be shorter, but more Sandy Hook families are expected to take the stand Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WATERBURY, Conn. — Emotional testimony from the families of Sandy Hook victims continued Wednesday during the defamation of Alex Jones and his claims that the shooting was a hoax.

The trial continues Thursday at Waterbury Superior Court. The session is expected to be shorter, but more Sandy Hook families are expected to take the stand. Alex Jones is not expected to take the stand and will likely testify next week.

On Wednesday, families were wiping tears away for most of the day, especially when Alissa and Robbie Parker, parents to 6-year-old Emilie Parker, took the stand.

The day after the shooting had happened, Robbie Parker held an emotional news conference, and it was aired on national television.

"If anyone was going to say anything about our daughter, Robbie wanted it to come from us," Alissa Parker explained. "He wanted to be from our words, and he wanted to be able to honor her the way we authentically knew her."

His speech caught the eyes of Jones and his InfoWars show. Theories of Robbie Parker being a crisis actor arose after Jones speculated Robbie had asked to "read the card" before giving the press conference.

A photo of Robbie smiling was also used as more fuel for the hoax conspiracy.

The Parkers saw the effects of that rumor and others within the next few days; “It escalated really quickly.”

The pain from the "assaults" still haunts the Parkers to this day.

“The most painful is just how it’s changed [Robbie’s] view about himself. He felt so much shame and he felt like it was his fault that all of this happened, and he felt like because of him our family got attacked and all the other families got attacked,” Alissa said in between sobs.

The video of Robbie's full speech was played as evidence during the trial last week.

Another person to take the stand was William Sherlach.

His wife, Mary Sherlach, was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting. Mary was a school psychologist and one of the first people to confront the shooter.

Following the tragedy, Sherlach started looking online to see what was being said about the shooting and at one point saw theories that said Mary didn’t have the credentials to be a school psychologist.

“Then it started with that this is all a hoax, Mary didn’t exist, their name isn’t Sherlach,” recalled Bill. “ I got to the point where they were actually saying I was somehow involved with the shooter's father. It was just ridiculous.”

He said it’s a loss he copes with day by day and hour by hour.

The jury Thursday will be dismissed at 1 p.m. with the trial picking up again next Tuesday.

---

Jones was already found guilty of calling the Sandy Hook shooting on Dec. 14, 2012, a hoax on his InfoWars show.

A separate defamation trial over the summer ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million to the Lewis family, who lost their son Jesse in the shooting.

In this Connecticut case, the families of eight victims and an FBI agent that responded to the shooting filed for damages against Jones, saying his claims saying Sandy Hook was stage had turned them into targets.

Pattis argues that any damages should be limited and accuses the victims' relatives of exaggerating the harm the lies caused them.

A third similar suit, out of Texas, is awaiting trial.

The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting took away the lives of 20 students and six educators.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.