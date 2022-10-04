Alex Jones expected to testify this week as trial continues

This may be the last week of evidence before the jury must decide how much Jones will pay several of the victims' families.

WATERBURY, Conn — The Alex Jones defamation trial into his Sandy Hook hoax lies continues Tuesday morning.

This may be the last week of evidence before the jury must decide how much Jones will pay several of the victims' families.

It's expected Jones will take the stand at some point this week. If he does take the stand, he will be questioned by his defense attorney, Norm Pattis. Pattis waived his cross-examination two weeks prior following a heated argument between family lawyers, Jones, and Pattis.

At this time, it's unclear how many days Jones will be on the stand. It's expected that if he does not testify Tuesday, then he will likely take the stand Wednesday.

The last time Jones took the stand, there were fireworks inside and outside of the courtroom. Jones spoke with FOX61 outside of Waterbury Superior Court, questioning the legitimacy of the trial, calling it a "show trial" and a "kangaroo court."

Inside the court wasn't much different. Jones continued to say he couldn't answer questions due to barred topics he couldn't speak on, saying he was being misrepresented by the families' lawyers.

Last week in court, the plaintiff's star witness took the stand, Robbie Parker. Parker is the father of 6-year-old Emilie Parker who was killed in the shooting. Robbie's wife, Alissa, also took the stand. Emilie's service was supposed to be about her whole life, Alissa said, but she told the jury she couldn't help but be afraid for her safety.

Robbie testified how he had to deal with the aftermath of Jones' lies for years and how he still is confronted online and on the street – even after moving 3,000 miles away.

Parker wasn't the only one who provided emotional testimony last week. Matthew Soto, the brother of teacher Vicki Soto, and Donna Soto, their mother, both took the stand. Vicki was one of six educators killed in the Sandy Hook shooting.

Ian and Nicole Hockley lost 6-year-old Dylan to the shooting as well.

The two each took the stand Tuesday morning to share memories of Dylan and the harassment they experienced after the shooting.

William “Bill” Sherlach testified as well. His wife, Mary Sherlach, was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting. Mary was a school psychologist and one of the first people to confront the shooter.

Sherlach started looking online to see what was being said about the shooting and at one point saw theories that said Mary didn’t have the credentials to be a school psychologist.

Jones was already found guilty of calling the Sandy Hook shooting on Dec. 14, 2012, a hoax on his InfoWars show.

A separate defamation trial over the summer ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million to the Lewis family, who lost their son Jesse in the shooting.

In this Connecticut case, the families of eight victims and an FBI agent that responded to the shooting filed for damages against Jones, saying his claims saying Sandy Hook was stage had turned them into targets.

Pattis argues that any damages should be limited and accuses the victims' relatives of exaggerating the harm the lies caused them.

A third similar suit, out of Texas, is awaiting trial.

The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting took away the lives of 20 students and six educators.

