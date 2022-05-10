Alex Jones trial to enter closing arguments before jury deliberation

Jones did not take the stand this week, instead flying back to his home in Texas, his attorney said.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A jury of three men and three women is set to begin deliberating Thursday as the Alex Jones trial enters its closing arguments.

The jury will decide how much Jones must pay eight Sandy Hook shooting victims' families and an FBI agent in damages.

Alex Jones had elected not to testify Wednesday, the judge said. Jones said he is boycotting the trial, saying he cannot properly defend himself because he was barred from speaking about nearly a dozen topics.

Jones' attorney, Norm Pattis, said this client went back to Texas.

The lawyers will present closing arguments, and the jury will begin deliberations on Thursday.

Jones had only testified one day during the trial, making his thoughts clear while speaking outside of the Waterbury courthouse several times. In those instances, Jones based the legitimacy of the court.

The families' lawyers showed their remaining evidence on Wednesday, some emails and revenue samples from 2014.

The plaintiff's lawyers also showed the jury previous depositions of Jones. In one deposition, he said he flew on a private plane. They tried to paint a picture to the jury that Jones is concerned about his safety because of what he has said on his InfoWars show.

The jury was dismissed around 11 a.m. after all the plaintiff's evidence was presented and the defense showed no evidence and rested their case.

"We are so close to the finish line now that it becomes more important than ever that you insulate yourselves," the judge told the jury upon dismissal.

Attorneys argued legal motions back and forth for the remainder of the day.

Defense Attorney Norm Pattis presented motions to dismiss some parts of the plaintiff’s case, including a claim that Infowars selling products contributed to physical damage to Sandy Hook victims’ families. The Judge denied those motions.

Jones was barred from speaking about several topics in court since the judge had already found him liable for defamation by default. Inside the court, his attorney tried to argue free speech while the plaintiffs argued that Jones had made money from his lies.

Jones was already found guilty of calling the Sandy Hook shooting a hoax on his Infowars show.

A separate defamation trial over the summer ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million to the Lewis family, who lost their son Jesse in the shooting.

A third similar suit, out of Texas, is awaiting trial.

The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting took away the lives of 20 students and six educators.

