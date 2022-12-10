Reaction to Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial verdict pours in from across the internet

Alex Jones was ordered to pay the families of Sandy Hook $965 million in damages.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A Connecticut jury on Wednesday ordered Alex Jones to pay Sandy Hook families $965 million in damages over the lies he perpetuated in the 2012 incident.

The news of this massive verdict reached leaders and lawmakers from across the state, who were deeply affected by the mass shooting at Sandy Hook.

Jones has been connected to Connecticut ever since that incident and justice finally came down on him and his company Free Speech Systems.

U.S. House candidate Jim Himes:

Justice served to a real monster. Apart from all the other misery he has sowed, I saw him at a rally on January 5 in Washington fomenting the violence that occurred the next day. https://t.co/qQB80f8yc8 — Jim Himes 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@jahimes) October 12, 2022

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont put out a statement saying:

"Nobody should ever have to endure the kind of harassment and persecution that Alex Jones caused, especially the families of those killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School. A jury in Connecticut today sent a strong message that what he did to these families and a first responder was disgraceful.”

The news of this verdict also reached national audiences as other high-profile politicians and lawmakers chimed in.

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gave her take:

The damage Alex Jones has done to the lives of these families is horrific—nearly a billion dollars doesn’t solve their pain-but also true that the end of infowars would be a public service — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) October 12, 2022

The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his relentless promotion of the lie that the 2012 massacre never happened, and that the grieving families seen in news coverage were actors hired as part of a plot to take away people’s guns.

It came in a lawsuit filed by the relatives of five children and three educators killed in the mass shooting, plus an FBI agent who was among the first responders to the scene. A Texas jury in August awarded nearly $50 million to the parents of another slain child.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

