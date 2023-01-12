x
Alex Jones Trial

Appeals court grants Pattis postponement in law license suspension

Pattis shared confidential medical records with other defense attorneys of Alex Jones.
Credit: H John Voorhees II/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool
Norm Pattis, attorney for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, gives his opening statement in Jones' trial at Waterbury Superior Court, Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, 2022, in Waterbury, Conn. Pattis, on Thrusday, Jan. 5, 2023, has been suspended from practicing law in Connecticut for six months for improperly giving other Jones' attorneys in Texas confidential documents, including the medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

HARTFORD, Conn. — An appeals court Thursday granted Attorney Norm Pattis a postponement of the six-month suspension of his law license, overturning what a judge had ruled 24 hours earlier.

Pattis is most recently known for representing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in the defamation trial involving several Sandy Hook families. 

Pattis is currently representing one of several members of the Proud Boys extremist group charged criminally in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in a trial in Washington that is underway.

Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis, the judge presiding over the Sandy Hook case, handed down the ruling last week. The ruling stems from Pattis sharing confidential records, including medical records, of Sandy Hook families. 

Thursday evening, Pattis tweeted, "Temporary emergency stay granted by Connecticut Appellate Court. Back at counsel table in #ProudBoys trial tomorrow. #JoeBiggs"

Pattis shared the documents, designated "Highly Confidential - Attorney's Eyes Only" with another attorney in Texas, who was not supposed to have access to them. Professional conduct hearings were held in August. Pattis was present but invoked his Fifth Amendment privileges.

In the decision last week, Judge Bellis found "No fairness or decency in the treatment of the plaintiff's most sensitive and personal information, and that there is no excuse for Pattis's misconduct."

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

