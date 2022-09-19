A behind-the-scenes look at the high-powered attorneys running the high-profile Alex Jones trial (Exclusive)

Jim Bergenn, an attorney with the law firm of Shipman & Goodwin, had Chris Mattei and Norm Pattis as students.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The high-profile trial against Alex Jones for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continues this week and it features some of Connecticut's most high-profile and home-grown legal minds.

“UConn has a very very good law school. These are exemplary attorneys,” stated Jim Bergenn, an attorney with the law firm of Shipman & Goodwin.

Bergenn had both Chris Mattei - the lawyer for the families - and Jones' defense attorney Norm Pattis as students in his trial advocacy class.

“I happen to be very friendly with both of them because I keep up with my former students,” said Bergenn.

Mattei and Pattis are adversaries in the courtroom but are they friends outside?

“No way,” said Bergenn. “Those guys are not friends.”

Bergenn told FOX61that Mattei has the far easier case, but runs the risk of making the jury’s minds go numb with minutiae.

“He’s aware of that problem,” said Bergeen of Mattei. “His hands are tied by the way Norm Pattis' client has conducted himself.”

Meanwhile, Pattis has the monumental challenge of trying to wrangle a difficult client.

“Lawyers are guided by very strong ethics. The client comes first and unless the client suffers a diminished capacity, which I’ve had a number of those. You have to respect the client's choice,” explained Bergenn.

Pattis is known for pushing the limits of free speech himself. He came under fire earlier this year for an offensive standup comedy routine. He’s also defended some of Connecticut's most reviled suspects, like Fotis Dulos.

Mattei played a role in the prosecution of former Gov. John Rowland and served as the chief fraud and corruption officer at the U.S. Attorney's Office.

‘We’re really watching our justice system at its very best,” said Bergenn.

Jones is set to testify as the trial continues at Waterbury Superior Court on Tuesday.

