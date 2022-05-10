Sides rest their case in Alex Jones defamation trial into Sandy Hook lies

The lawyers will present closing arguments and the jury will begin deliberations on Thursday.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The defamation trial into Alex Jones' claims that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax reached another checkpoint Wednesday, with both sides resting their case. the closing arguments and deliberation are on the horizon.

Alex Jones had elected not to testify Wednesday, the judge said. Jones said he is boycotting the trial, saying he cannot properly defend himself because he was barred from speaking about nearly a dozen topics.

Jones' attorney, Norm Pattis, said this client went back to Texas.

The families' lawyers showed their remaining evidence, some emails and revenue samples from 2014.

The plaintiff's lawyers also showed the jury previous depositions of Jones. In one deposition, he said he flew on a private plane. They tried to paint a picture to the jury that Jones is concerned about his safety because of what he has said on his InfoWars show.

The families' attorneys played video clips of Jones talking about the trial, which are now being used against him as evidence.

Another video taken from his testimony was aired on his website as an advertisement for his show and cryptocurrency donations.

The jury was dismissed around 11 a.m. after all the plaintiff's evidence was presented and after the defense showed no evidence and rested their case.

"We are so close to the finish line now that it becomes more important than ever that you insulate yourselves," the judge told the jury upon dismissal.

Attorneys argued legal motions back and forth for the remainder of the day.

Defense Attorney Norm Pattis presented motions to dismiss some parts of the plaintiff’s case, including a claim that Infowars selling products contributed to physical damage to Sandy Hook victims’ families. The Judge denied those motions.

After closing arguments, the jury’s job is to come up with a dollar amount for damages, not a verdict of guilt or innocence.

Jones was already found guilty of calling the Sandy Hook shooting on Dec. 14, 2012, a hoax on his Infowars show.

A separate defamation trial over the summer ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million to the Lewis family, who lost their son Jesse in the shooting.

In this Connecticut case, the families of eight victims and an FBI agent that responded to the shooting filed for damages against Jones, saying his claims saying Sandy Hook was stage had turned them into targets.

Pattis argues that any damages should be limited and accuses the victims' relatives of exaggerating the harm the lies caused them.

A third similar suit, out of Texas, is awaiting trial.

The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting took away the lives of 20 students and six educators.

