Norm Pattis has law license suspended in Connecticut for 6 months

WATERBURY, Conn. — Attorney Norm Pattis had his law license suspended in Connecticut for six months on Thursday.

Pattis is known for representing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in the defamation trial involving several Sandy Hook families.

The judge presiding over that case handed down the ruling on Thursday, which ruling stems from Pattis sharing confidential records, including medical records, of Sandy Hook families.

Pattis shared the documents, designated "Highly Confidential - Attorney's Eyes Only" with another attorney in Texas, who was not supposed to have access to them. Professional conduct hearings were held in August. Pattis was present but invoked his Fifth Amendment privileges.

In the decision. the Judge found "No fairness or decency in the treatment of the plaintiff's most sensitive and personal information, and that there is no excuse for Pattis's misconduct."

Pattis tweeted out a response, confirming his suspension, but said he would "reserve comments for appeal".

It’s true. I’ve been suspended from the practice of law for six months. I’ll reserve comments for appeal. — norm_pattis (@PattisNorm) January 5, 2023

