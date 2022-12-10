Frequently Asked Questions: Alex Jones Trial

We answer questions about the defamation trial in Waterbury.

WATERBURY, Conn. — For a decade, the parents and siblings of the 26 students and teachers killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have been tormented and harassed by people who believe the mass shooting was a hoax.

How do you put a price tag on their suffering?

That's part of the task faced by a Connecticut jury that has to decide how much Infowars host Alex Jones and his company should pay for spreading a conspiracy theory that the massacre never happened.

We are breaking down some questions you may have about the case.

WHAT IS THIS CASE ABOUT?

Alex Jones's repeated lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook School massacre. Jones said the incident was a hoax and called the families actors.

WHAT ARE THE ARGUMENTS?

Plaintiff's attorneys say Jones's lies caused years of emotional distress and damage to their reputations. They claim Jones knew what he was saying was a lie but continued to say it because his audience grew and ultimately it helped him sell more products. The defense claims Jones's comments should be considered protected free speech. They also claim Jones can't be held responsible for the alleged harassment and actions of others who watch him. Jones claims he actually lost money talking about Sandy Hook.

WHAT HAS ALEX JONES BEEN SAYING ABOUT ALL OF THIS?

While the trial has been ongoing, Jones has been commenting about the trial on his InfoWars show and he has held multiple news conferences outside the courthouse. He is calling the proceeding a "show trial" and a "kangaroo court." He has called Judge Barbara Bellis a tyrant and called the plaintiff's attorneys "ambulance chasers." Jones took the stand for 1 day but ultimately chose not to return because he has been sanctioned or banned by the court from commenting on about a dozen topics.

WHO ARE THE ATTORNEYS?

The plaintiff's attorneys are Chris Mattei, Josh Koskoff, Alinor Sterling and Matt Blumenthal. The defense attorney is Norm Pattis.

WHO IS A PART OF THIS LAWSUIT?

Eight Sandy Hook families and one FBI Agent are named as plaintiffs. There are 15 plaintiffs in total. They are suing both Alex Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, which is the parent company of InfoWars.

WHAT HAPPENED UP TO NOW?

As of Wednesday, the trial is on Day 17. There have been 14 days of witness testimony and three full days of jury deliberation. Many witnesses have been called to the stand including Alex Jones himself, Sandy Hook family members, the FBI Agent, a social media and cyber security expert, and the corporate attorney for Free Speech Systems. It has been a very emotional trial.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE JURY?

It's a seven-member jury. Three people were alternates but one was excused for extenuating financial circumstances. The judge has many times complimented the jury for being conscientious, on time and very detail oriented.

WHAT IS THE JURY DECIDING?

They are deciding how much money to award the families and the FBI Agent. They will need to come up with separate dollar amounts for each of 15 plaintiffs. The jury also has to decide whether to award punitive damages which is a smaller amount including attorney fees, and compensatory damages for emotional distress which has to be at least $1, but has no cap.

WHY IS THERE NO CAP?

The suit was filed as a violation of the Connecticut Fair Trade Practices statute, which does not limit an award.

IS JONES GUILTY OR INNOCENT?

Neither. This is not a criminal case. It's civil. The jury is NOT deciding guilt or innocence. Jones has, however, already been found liable for damages in a separate default ruling.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN ONCE A VERDICT HAS BEEN REACHED?

Both plaintiff's counsel and the defense are expected to be making comments outside the courthouse. It's still unclear if any family members will be speaking.

ANY OTHER RELEVANT INFO?

Over the summer Alex Jones was the defendant in a similar but separate defamation trial brought by one Sandy Hook family. Jones was ordered to pay that family $49.3 million. Jones’s company has filed for bankruptcy.

