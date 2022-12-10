What happens now after Alex Jones is ordered to pay almost $1 billion in Sandy Hook trial

Questions remain on whether the plaintiffs will see any of the money and how much Jones is actually worth.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The verdict in the Alex Jones trial may have been handed down Wednesday afternoon, but the legal fallout in this trial is far from over, as there are still a lot of questions to be answered as to what happens next.

“After almost a decade of threats and messages from conspiracy theorists led by Jones. This is a moment year’s in the making,” said Erica Lafferty, whose mother was the principal of Sandy Hook Elementary School shot and killed during the massacre.

In what was a long-awaited verdict, Alex Jones was ordered to pay $965 million to eight families of Sandy Hook Victims and an FBI agent, who said they were harassed and threatened as a result of Jones’s lies, following the 2012 tragedy.

“They deliberated about what they thought was a just, fair, and reasonable number to compensate the plaintiffs for their emotional distress and the harm to their reputation,” said Quinnipiac law professor and lawyer, Tony Minchella.

But questions remain on whether the plaintiffs will see any of the money and how much Jones is actually worth.

“The question isn’t going to be where it comes from. It’s going to be how they get it,” said Minchella.

He said what the plaintiffs will have to do is find out where Jones’s companies are.

“With limited liability companies, they can go after what is called a charging order to attach distributions to him from the LLC’s profits. It’s going to be a long road,” said Minchella.

The road is already long for the families of the victims, but their lawyers promised that they are in it for the long haul.

“We are going to go to whatever form we have whether it’s in Texas or in bankruptcy court or right here. We are going to enforce this verdict as long as it takes because that’s what justice requires,” said Christopher Mattei.

So now that the jury has ordered Jones to pay this, what happens next?

“Before they can start executing, all of the appeals need to be exhausted,” said Minchella.

Jones’s legal team, led by attorney Norm Pattis, plans on appealing Wednesday’s verdict, meaning this case is not quite over yet.

“We very very much look forward to an appeal,” said Pattis.

The families said the verdict is a huge step in their healing process.

“This is sending the right message that people are good and good does prevail,” said Nicole Hockley.

Jones is already on the hook for a $49 million verdict issued by a Texas jury back in August.

That verdict was awarded to the parents of Jesse Lewis, one of the children lost at Sandy Hook.

Later this month, a Texas judge is slated to consider whether Jones can invoke a state law that limits damages to $750 thousand dollars.

After that, Jones faces a third defamation trial in Texas, in a lawsuit filed by the parents of another child killed at Sandy Hook.

