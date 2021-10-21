'Probability is strong' that likely human remains found are Brian Laundrie's, family lawyer says

The attorney added that Laundrie's parents will not return to Carlton Reserve to search for their son after suspected human remains were found near his belongings.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A day after the FBI said it believes agents found human remains near Brian Laundrie's belongings, his parents won't be returning to the Carlton Reserve area to join the continued search, the family attorney said.

"We have no new information as we will be waiting [for] the forensic reports like everyone else," Steven Bertolino to 10 Tampa Bay.

Speaking with CNN's Chris Cuomo, Bertolino said Wednesday, "the probability is strong that it is Brian's remains but we are going to wait for the forensic results to come in to verify that."

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino says Brian’s parents are “heartbroken” by the discovery of personal items and suspected human remains.



“The probability is strong that it is Brian’s remains but we are going to wait for the forensic results to come in to verify that.” pic.twitter.com/jrMOdnjcTC — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) October 21, 2021

Law enforcement says the search continues in the vast Carlton Reserve area, which includes the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

North Port Police Department confirms it requested a Pasco County cadaver K-9 for today's search.

Portions of the Carlton Reserve and adjacent Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which only reopened to the public Tuesday following a month-long closure, will be closed to the public for the foreseeable future.

Wednesday's announcement from the FBI is the biggest development in the search for Gabby Petito's fiancé, Laundrie, who has been missing for more than a month and not long after he returned from a cross-country road trip without her.

Laundrie is considered a person of interest in her murder, FBI special agent in charge Michael McPherson said.

According to Laundrie's family lawyer, Steven Bertolino, Laundrie's father, Chris, found a bag with Brian's belongings Wednesday morning while at the Carlton Reserve. Law enforcement, he says, found a separate backpack.

The FBI says agents found items including a backpack and a notebook, all in an area that had been underwater until recently.

Brian Laundrie, 23, and 22-year-old Petito set out on a cross-country road trip in July in a van that police say was later discovered at the home of Laundrie and his parents in North Port, Florida, where Petito lived.

Laundrie returned to North Port on Sept. 1 without Petito.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, the North Port Police Department, FBI and agency partners began searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve. His family said detectives believe he entered the expansive area a few days earlier. The area has more than 80 miles of hiking trails.

The next Sunday, a body was found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest. On Sept. 21, authorities positively identified the remains to be Petito.

The coroner's office determined Petito's manner of death was homicide while the autopsy revealed she was killed by "manual strangulation." It was estimated that Petito had died three to four weeks before her body was found.

Law enforcement had largely scaled back its search for Brian Laundrie at the reserve, with North Port police saying that they "have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there." That has since changed.