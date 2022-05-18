911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside Tops during mass shooting is on leave

Erie County confirms that the dispatcher was placed on administrative leave pending a disciplinary hearing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now off the job.

The allegation came from an assistant manager from Tops who called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and had the wherewithal to call 911.

"I tried to call 911, and I was whispering because I could hear him close by," Latisha said. "And when I whispered on the phone to 911, the dispatcher started yelling at me saying 'Why are you whispering? You don't have to whisper.' And I'm trying to tell her like, 'Ma'am, he's in the store. He's shooting. It's an active shooter. I'm scared for my life.' And she said something crazy to me and then she hung up in my face. And I had to call my boyfriend to call 911."

In New York State, 911 calls are rarely released to the public. The media has no access and it usually takes a court order.

Erie County, which runs the 911 communications center through Central Police Services, confirmed this incident is being investigated and "immediate action was taken and the individual who took that call is now on administrative leave pending a disciplinary hearing, which should happen within a couple of weeks."

Other calls that made it through were properly dispatched and there was a rapid response. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says police were on-site at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue within two minutes.

After the disciplinary hearing, the dispatcher could be fired or face other disciplinary action.