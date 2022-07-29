'She is our hero' | Final Uvalde patient discharged from San Antonio hospital

Mayah Zamora was released from the hospital after spending two months recovering following the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

SAN ANTONIO — The final victim of the Robb Elementary school shooting has been discharged from the hospital, University Health announced.

10-year-old Mayah Zamora was discharged Friday. She handed out roses as she left the hospital amid a crowd lining the walkway and cheering for her.

Zamora spent two months in the hospital following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School, where 21 people were killed --- 19 students and two teachers. Zamora spent a prolonged period at University Health while recovering.

The hospital said its staff would continue to care for her in their pediatric trauma clinic and cannot wait to see what she accomplishes in the future.

The hospital celebrated Zamora's discharge with the following statement:

"Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10-year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged! She passed out roses and left in style thanks to H-E-B.

We are so incredibly proud of the courage, resiliency and strength Mayah has shown during her more than two months at University Hospital. Our team will continue to care for her in our pediatric trauma follow-up and rehabilitation clinics. She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future! #MayahStrong"

On May 24, an 18-year-old gunman went inside of Robb Elementary and opened fire in a classroom. In the aftermath of the shooting, the school district's police chief has been under fire for the delayed response in taking down the shooter.