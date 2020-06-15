State, Federal officials react to Supreme Court LGBTQ rights ruling

The Supreme Court has ruled that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment.

Governor Ned Lamont

“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court is a long overdue win for LGBTQ Americans and a signal that despite the best efforts of the current administration, the United States continues to stand for equality and justice for all,” Governor Lamont said. “Nobody should be fired because of who they love or the gender in which they identify. I am proud to live in a state that explicitly extended these civil rights protections to LGBTQ workers many years ago, and now we can celebrate that federal law prohibits this type of discrimination in every state throughout the country.”

Attorney General William Tong

“Connecticut has some of the strongest laws in the nation protecting LGBTQ individuals in the workplace. This decision means that every LGBTQ person, regardless of where they live, will be afforded that same right to work free from harassment and discrimination.Today is a major victory, but our work is far from over. As the Trump Administration continues its hateful and unlawful efforts to strip LGBTQ individuals of their rights to seek healthcare, employment and education free from discrimination, this office will continue to fight.”

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo

"The Supreme Court has made history, affirming what we've long known in New York: that all Americans, including LGBTQ people, must be protected from discrimination in the workplace.

"New York State was the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ rights movement and has long been the nation's torchbearer of equality. Seventy-five years ago, we were the first state to enact a Human Rights Law, and we have since strengthened our laws to protect LGBTQ New Yorkers from discrimination - groundbreaking protections, which will now extend to the millions of LGBTQ Americans in every state across the country.

"This landmark victory serves as a direct rebuke to the Trump Administration's decision last week to roll back healthcare nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people and is a reminder that regardless of who you are or who you love - discrimination is immoral, illegal, and incompatible with the idea of America.

"Now, the Senate must act and pass the Equality Act, which will expand federal anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people to housing, education, public accommodations, and beyond - just like we have in New York State."

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal

Until today, a person could be fired for being LGBTQ+ in 26 states—not anymore. SCOTUS’ decision makes it illegal to discriminate against workers simply for their sexual orientation or gender identity. A huge win for equality & LGBTQ+ Americans.

Discriminatory practices that strip away the basic civil rights of LGBTQ+ individuals threaten the core values of our nation. Just on Friday, Trump showed that the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans are still on the chopping block. Now more than ever, Congress must pass the #EqualityAct.

Democratic candidate for President and Former Vice President Joe Biden