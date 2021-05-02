State Police: Wrong way driver hits cruiser on I-91 in Hartford; Trooper injured

Driver was charged with operating under the influence

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut State Trooper received minor injuries after police say a wrong way driver struck their cruiser early Sunday morning.

Police said they arrested Latifah Roldan, 31, of East Hartford, and charged her with operating under the influence, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, and reckless endangerment.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls at 1:30am Sunday morning about a wrong way driver on I-91 South near Exit 36 in Windsor.

Police said the wrong way driver hit a cruiser near Exit 33, the Jennings Road exit. The trooper was taken to an area hospital and released for minor injuries. The trooper's K9 partner was in the cruiser, but was not injured.

Roldan was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.

