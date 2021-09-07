Truck crashes into Georgia bridge, shifting it six feet

The incident happened Thursday morning, GDOT said.

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — A truck crashed into a Georgia bridge and shifted it six feet, requiring the closure of a stretch of interstate between Macon and Savannah early Thursday.

The incident happened on I-16 in Treutlen County. The interstate is now closed between Exit 71 and Exit 78 with no timeframe for reopening as crews work to manage the situation.

Images posted by the Georgia Department of Transportation appeared to show the bed of a large dump truck - full of what appeared to be huge wheels for industrial equipment - leaned up against the bridge.

The bridge is located along Georgia State Route 86.

GDOT announced the following detour information: