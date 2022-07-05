Lamont orders flags be lowered to half-staff to honor Highland Park victims

Lamont is directing U.S. flags and state flags in Connecticut to be half-staff beginning Saturday, July 9.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that in accordance with a statement from President Biden Jr., flags are directed to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, including state, municipal, corporate, they should all be lowered during the duration of time.

“Another day in America yields another episode of senseless violence and death at the hands of a deranged gunman,” Gov. Lamont said. “I am heartened that the U.S. House and Senate acted in a bipartisan manner in recent days to take action on this epidemic of gun violence that has plagued the United States for far too long and has cost the lives of far too many. But we must not become complacent or grow numb to this epidemic. We must continue pushing our nation to enact meaningful reforms that the overwhelming majority of Americans support.”

