Student stabbed at Weaver High School; suspect in custody

HARTFORD — Officials confirm a student at Weaver High School was stabbed in the chest Monday morning.

According to Hartford Public Schools spokesperson John Fergus said the school put on a ‘code yellow’ lockdown, keeping students in place.

The stabbing happened about 10:45 a.m. during a fight between two male students in a hallway.

“A fight broke out in one of the hallways that was broken up by a teacher. One of the students took off on foot,” Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.

The other student was suffering from an apparent stab wound to the chest. Police said the suspect was later found outside his home.

Andrea Hewitt, the parent of a student at the high school showed up during the lockdown after speaking with her daughter.

She says she is hoping the district can make some changes to prevent this from happening again.

“Definitely there have to be some changes because it keeps happening and happening and happening again. So definitely there is an issue there and underlying condition there that needs to be fixed,” Hewitt said.

Both the suspect and victim are 17 years old.

There is no school resource officer at the school, according to police. Lt. Boisvert says the department is looking at the possibility.

“I know we are looking at reintroducing a school resource officers it’s one of the things the Chief has looked at. That’s definitely on the table so, we’ve had them in the past, they might have to be back,” Boisvert said.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, but police say the injuries are non-life threatening.