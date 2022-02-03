Suspect charged in brutal beating and abduction of 64 year old Marlborough woman has laundry list of other cases

20 y/o Kenneth Gordon was appointed a public defender and his bail was set at $1 million. He will be back in court on March 17th

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — New information about one of the two suspects charged with brutally beating and abducting a Marlborough woman.

“Obviously these are significant charges,” admitted Kenneth Gordon’s public defender as he appeared before a judge in Manchester Superior Court.

Gordon, who is 20 years old, is charged in the brutal beating and abduction of a 64 year Marlborough woman who was allegedly ambushed back in September in the Marlborough Big Y parking lot.

“I couldn’t be happier,” said Mark Meritt in response to news of the arrests.

COURT: 20 y/o Kenneth Gordon. Suspect in Marlborough abduction. Has unrelated pending cases for fraud, assault, rioting, carrying a dangerous weapon, wreckless endangerment, breach of peace, tampering and larceny to name a few. Being held on $1-million bond. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/eEGsNI05JG — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) March 2, 2022

Merritt is a close family friend of the victim and told FOX61 there are more suspects who haven’t been caught.

“There are more people involved than that. I do know that. I can’t say a lot about that,” said Merritt.

Merritt worries that the juvenile, who he says, had the most involvement, will just get a slap on the wrist.

“I would love to see the juvenile get tried as an adult. He knew what he was doing,” said Merritt.

As for the 64-year-old victim, FOX61 learned more in court about her injuries.

“Broken right femur, head trauma and lacerations to the eyebrow, a puncture wound to the forehead as well as an acute kidney injury,” stated the state’s attorney in court.

FOX61 was told that the victim’s trauma extends beyond the physical wounds.

“She’s a strong lady so we should all take a lesson from her,” said Merritt

The incident rattled the Marlborough community.

“I just can’t imagine the trauma that this poor woman went through,” remarked Liz Gorgoglione of Marlborough.

In the days that followed, they rallied around the victim by donating food and raising money. But the victim’s husband decided to give the money back to the community by sponsoring free self defense classes for women.

“We are actually looking to maybe move on with the next level of classes in the very near future,” said Merritt.

And as for the suspect, Kenneth Gordon, FOX61 has learned he has multiple charges pending in unrelated cases across Connecticut. His other charges range from rioting to assault and battery.

Gordon was appointed a public defender, his bail was set at $1 million and he will be back in court on March 17.

