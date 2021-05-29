The Connecticut State Police celebrate their 118 birthday

A 118 years ago Governor Chamberlain signed House Bill #247 authorizing the creating of CSP.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are celebrating their 118th birthday.

118 years ago Governor Abiram Chamberlain signed House Bill #247 into law. This bill authorized the creation of the Connecticut State Police.

On May 29, 1903, Governor Abiram Chamberlain signed House Bill #247 which authorized the creation of the Connecticut State Police. The first five men hired were paid $3.00 a day to enforce state liquor and vice laws. pic.twitter.com/Ad1fytxlPs — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 29, 2021

Back in 1903, the first five police officers were paid just $3 a day to enforce the state's liquor and vice laws.

