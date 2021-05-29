x
The Connecticut State Police celebrate their 118 birthday

A 118 years ago Governor Chamberlain signed House Bill #247 authorizing the creating of CSP.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are celebrating their 118th birthday.

118 years ago Governor Abiram Chamberlain signed House Bill #247 into law. This bill authorized the creation of the Connecticut State Police. 

Back in 1903, the first five police officers were paid just $3 a day to enforce the state's liquor and vice laws. 

