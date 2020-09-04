Thousands without power as April snow storm hits Maine

Central Maine Power is reporting more than 129,974 customers are without power as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Emera Maine has just over 25,679 without power

MAINE, USA — According to the National Weather Service station in Gray, looks like West Gardiner is the jackpot area so far, with 7.8" in Auburn.

Central Maine Power (CMP) is reporting there are 129,974 customers without power across the state as of 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, with a majority of the outages in Androscoggin, Franklin, Cumberland, Waldo, Kennebec, and York Counties. Emera Maine reports just 25,679 customers without power.

The powerful spring storm is elevation dependent, and could rival some of the heaviest snow of the winter season, NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Todd Gutner said.

The snow is wet and heavy, the usual cause for bringing down powerlines.

Winds are also gusty, and some gusts could reach 50 mph late this evening and tonight.

The above video shows snow in Bangor around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

