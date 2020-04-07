Toledo police officer shot and killed

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer was shot and killed overnight in west Toledo, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue officials.
"It is with deep regret that we announce the loss of Toledo police officer Anthony Dia, who was shot and killed in the line of duty at approximately 12:03 tonight (Saturday morning)," Toledo Fire Chief Brian Byrd said.
The suspect, a 57-year-old man, died.
Multiple Toledo police crews responded to the Home Depot parking lot on 1,000 block of Alexis Avenue.
Eyewitnesses on the scene report they saw a suspect shot a police officer.