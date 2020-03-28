Reports are showing there are several injuries. Search and Rescue is on-going.

JONESBORO, Ark. — According to the National Weather Service, a tornado intensified and moved through Jonesboro around 5:20 p.m. Saturday evening.

Local emergency officials are describing the damage from the tornado as "catastrophic." It has left behind extensive damage.

Based on that extensive damage, the city issued a city-wide curfew for 7 p.m.

The tornado appears to have been on the ground for at least an hour.

As of 8 p.m., Entergy had 5,245 power outages. Craighead Electric Cooperate had 13,949 out.

Warning: The following video contains strong language.

