Body found near park in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Police are investigating after finding a body on Friday.

The body was found in the area of Litchfield Street.

Initially, officers received calls of an unresponsive man.

Police found a middle-age man lying on the ground east of Coe Park Civic Center's main building. The man was later pronounced dead by EMS.

Western District Major Crime are helping Torrington police with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 489-2090.