Trooper, driver injured when cruiser hit in Rocky Hill

He was stopped at the scene of an earlier crash

A Connecticut State Police trooper was injured when his cruiser was hit while stopped at the scene of an earlier crash on I-91 Tuesday.

The crash happened on I-91 southbound, approximately 1/2 mile north of Exit 23. Trooper Alvin Chen was on duty investigating a previous collision in the area. Police said the emergency lights of his cruiser were activated and a flare pattern was established to alert oncoming traffic. He was seated in his cruiser at the time of this collision.

Julio Delgado was driving southbound in the right lane when his car crossed over all lanes of traffic to the left and entered the left lane hitting the cruiser.

Trooper Chen sustained injuries to his head, neck and right knee and was taken Hartford Hospital. Delgado sustained injuries to his neck and was also transported by EMS to Hartford Hospital.