Trump looks to ‘shake up the Dems’ with New Hampshire rally

MANCHESTER, NH — President Donald Trump is looking to get under Democrats’ skin with a Monday night rally in New Hampshire on the eve of the state’s first-in-the-nation primaries.

He’s also aiming to put on a show of force foreshadowing GOP strength in November’s general election.

Before leaving Washington, Trump couldn’t resist taking a dig at the Democrats for lingering uncertainty over the outcome of the party’s kickoff caucuses last week in Iowa, where the results are still under dispute.