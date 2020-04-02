TSA in Miami may stop travelers who have Super Bowl program in their luggage

MIAMI — Airport officials are asking passengers with Super Bowl LIV programs to not place the programs in their checked luggage.
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport announced through Twitter that the metallic material in the program could “trigger a thorough inspection of your bags.”
Miami International suggested that passengers place the programs in their carry-on bags, then it its own bin at the TSA checkpoint.
Hazen Paper Company of Holyoke, Mass. provides the eye-catching, decorative hologram for the Super Bowl game day program each year, and for 2020 they are excited about the final product.
“Every year we create the special hologram for the stadium edition cover,” said Hazen Paper owner John Hazen. “This is a special thing.”
