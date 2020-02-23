x
Two men rescued after falling through ice in Bantam

Incident was less than 2 hours after similar incident where 4 were injured
BANTAM, Conn. -- Within hours on Sunday, emergency crews had to make a second rescue on a Litchfield county pond after two men fell through the ice in a state park. 

Officials said the two unidentified men fell through the ice in Mount Tom Pond in Mount Tom State Park. Crews pulled the men out shortly after they were reported to have fallen in at 12:30 pm. 

Neither was treated for injuries.  Washington FD, Washington Ambulance, Warren FD and other units responded.

At least four people were injured, two seriously, after they fell into a Torrington pond earlier in the day. 