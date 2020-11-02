University of New haven unveils new, nationally accredited cyber-security center

“We are committed to becoming the cyber-security and artificial intelligence hub for the State of Connecticut"

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The University of New Haven unveiled it’s new $1 million dollar cyber-security center.

“We are committed to becoming the cyber-security and artificial intelligence hub for the State of Connecticut,” says the center’s Director, Ibrahim Baggili.

The Samuel S. Burgami Jr. Cyber-security center at the University of New Haven looks like a lecture hall with televisions. But, it’s goal is to be an epicenter for innovation.

“Cyber-security is not just a technology problem,” says Baggili. “There are human elements. There are psychological elements. There are social elements that all kind of coincide with each other.”

The University of New Haven already offers different courses and clubs in cyber security. The hub is meant to bring all of those different programs together in one space.

“Cyber-security Ventures predicts that there’s about 3.5 million job openings in cyber security by 2021-2022,” says Baggili. “You can just imagine how many jobs need to be filled.”

The demand for jobs is meeting the interest of incoming students. The Cyber-security major is the second largest program enrollment in the College of Engineering. Enrollments for the fall have increased by 300% over 2019.

The Center was recently accredited as a center of academic excellence in cyber operations by the National Security Administration.

“That designation will afford the students of this university unique opportunities to have access to key resources, key knowledge units, and opportunities for jobs,” says Diane M. Janosek, Commandant of NSA’s National Cryptologic School.